Reliant Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.37% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

