Reliant Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.7% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.67. 381,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

