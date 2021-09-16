Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 116,097 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.91.
RNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
