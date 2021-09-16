Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.33

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.33 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.27 ($0.33). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 260,819 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.06.

Get Renold alerts:

In related news, insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Andrew Magson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.