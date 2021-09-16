Rentberry Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $324,357.80 and $445.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00141464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00804987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046248 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

