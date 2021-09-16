Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.81

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 11609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

