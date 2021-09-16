Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 10,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.