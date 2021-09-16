Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 10,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.77. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
