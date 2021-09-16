REPO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.51 million and $52,826.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

