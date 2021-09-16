Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

BERY stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

