Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantest (ATEYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY):

9/15/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/13/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Advantest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Advantest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Advantest stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258. Advantest Co. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

