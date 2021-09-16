Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

