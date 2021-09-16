Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 16th (BBVA, BPMUF, CD, CMPGY, CYRX, DCTH, DNFGY, DPUKY, DRD, ECIFY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 16th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

