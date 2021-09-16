Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 16th (NGM, NYMT, OM, ORPH, PAYA, PBLA, PCRFY, PLRX, PMVP, PVG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 16th:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

