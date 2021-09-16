Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Campbell Soup (CPB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) recently:

9/2/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Campbell Soup is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

8/24/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Campbell Soup have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Also, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well. Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed almost 48% of the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter”

CPB stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

