Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RSSS opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,561,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 269,189 shares of company stock worth $800,900 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.