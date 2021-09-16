ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.67. 24,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,397. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.77 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

