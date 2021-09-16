Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596,351 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Resolute Forest Products worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

RFP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 19,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,728. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

