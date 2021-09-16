Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires Shares of 53,853 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 459,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 14,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

