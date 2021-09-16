Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $501.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

