Reviewing Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.39 $608.96 million $3.90 20.73 Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 7.24% 53.87% 10.07% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $91.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

