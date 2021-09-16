Reviewing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UP Fintech and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 15.86 $16.07 million N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $311.68 million 0.86 $31.33 million $1.36 10.32

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 15.26% 75.19% 8.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UP Fintech and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 71.25%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

