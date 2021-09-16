Reviewing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -68.40 Transphorm $11.37 million 16.49 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -8.04

Transphorm has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.44%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 125.93%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

