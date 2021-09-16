Reviewing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -538.69% -17.69% Rent-A-Center 6.13% 46.39% 13.25%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Katapult and Rent-A-Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rent-A-Center 0 0 6 1 3.14

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Rent-A-Center has a consensus target price of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Rent-A-Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Katapult.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katapult and Rent-A-Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Rent-A-Center $2.81 billion 1.43 $208.12 million $3.53 17.16

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Katapult on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

