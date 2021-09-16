Reviewing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) & MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MonotaRO and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.47 billion 8.06 $129.44 million $0.27 87.81 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.27 $382.02 million $1.14 24.56

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MonotaRO and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.95% 34.63% 20.33% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.97% 8.37% 2.31%

Summary

MonotaRO beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

