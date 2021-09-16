Reviewing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 28,557.67 -$279.38 million ($2.42) -12.51 BeyondSpring $180,000.00 4,890.42 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -11.09

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -14,271.13% -90.75% -71.42% BeyondSpring N/A -114.10% -80.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TG Therapeutics and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 BeyondSpring 0 0 5 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $69.25, suggesting a potential upside of 128.70%. BeyondSpring has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 197.75%. Given BeyondSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

