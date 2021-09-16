REVV Price Hits $0.17 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $47.33 million and $2.12 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

