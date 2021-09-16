ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 486,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,526. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 516,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

