Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.61 on Thursday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.
