Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rezolute stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

