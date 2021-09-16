Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 244.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,164. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.