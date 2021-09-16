RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $686.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.06. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 157.76% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

