RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.33.
RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of RH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $686.34. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.06. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
