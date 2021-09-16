Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 170,475 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 372.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,241,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

BNL stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

