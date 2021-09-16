Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 506,306 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 506,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

