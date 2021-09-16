Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $17,535,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after acquiring an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

