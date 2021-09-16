Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Meritor worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 56,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Meritor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

