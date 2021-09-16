Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of TTEC worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $99.10 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

