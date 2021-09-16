Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $31,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

