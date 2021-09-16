Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.