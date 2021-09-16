Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

