Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Rapid7 worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

