Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.