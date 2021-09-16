Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Cohu worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHU stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.