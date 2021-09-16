Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of ArcBest worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

