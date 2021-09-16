Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.94 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.