Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.09 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

