Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.25 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

RHP opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

