Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $235.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.