Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPTX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

