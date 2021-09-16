Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,076.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,151.07. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

